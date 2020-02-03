Home > World

US confirms 11th case of new coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Feb 2020 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 11:35 AM BdST

California health officials said on Sunday they had confirmed 11 cases of the new, fast-spreading coronavirus in the United States, with one in Santa Clara County and two more in San Benito County.

In Santa Clara County, a woman and the family she is staying with are being quarantined and she is now in isolation at their home, Santa Clara County health officials told a news conference. The woman was not sick enough to require hospitalisation, it added.

The other two cases involve a married couple in San Benito County, the San Benito County Public Health Services announced in a release late Sunday.

The Santa Clara woman, who recently travelled to the epicentre of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, is the second case in Santa Clara reported, health officials said. They said the case is not related to the first case in Santa Clara.

The two additional cases involve a husband and wife, and the husband had recently travelled to Wuhan and apparently transmitted the disease to his wife, San Benito County Public Health Services said in a release late Sunday. Neither patient is hospitalised, officials said.

San Benito County health officials were not immediately available to Reuters for comment.

Santa Clara is located about 64 km southeast of San Francisco. San Benito County is about 80 miles west of Fresno.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) informed county health officials of the case Sunday morning, said Sara Cody, health officer of the Public Health Department of the County of Santa Clara.

The flu-like coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a market that traded illegally in wildlife in Hubei's provincial capital, Wuhan, has so far resulted in more than 350 deaths in China. Confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in 27 other nations, according to the CDC.

US health officials have said risks to the United States remain low.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Passengers wearing masks walk outside the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, Feb 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 361 in China

People wear protective masks in an old neighbourhood of Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of novel coronavirus. Feb 2, 2020. REUTERS

China seeks to boost economy

An arriving passenger has his temperature checked at Changi Airport, Singapore, Jan 29, 2020. The New York Times

Quieter response to coronavirus in countries where China holds sway

A man holding an umbrella walks past excavators at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat patients of a new coronavirus following the outbreak and the city’s lockdown, on the outskirts of Wuhan, China Jan 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Chinese speed-built virus hospital to receive patients

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson participates in a workshop with children from the Richard Avenue Primary School prior to chairing a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland, Sunderland, Britain Jan 31, 2020

'Britain will prosper': Johnson

People wear protective masks in an old neighbourhood of Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of novel coronavirus. February 2, 2020. REUTERS

China seeks to boost economy as virus death reported in Philippines

China seeks to boost economy as first virus

A police officer is seen near a site where a man was shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, Britain, February 2, 2020. Reuters

Several stabbed in London terror attack

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.