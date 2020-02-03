US confirms 11th case of new coronavirus
Published: 03 Feb 2020 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 11:35 AM BdST
California health officials said on Sunday they had confirmed 11 cases of the new, fast-spreading coronavirus in the United States, with one in Santa Clara County and two more in San Benito County.
In Santa Clara County, a woman and the family she is staying with are being quarantined and she is now in isolation at their home, Santa Clara County health officials told a news conference. The woman was not sick enough to require hospitalisation, it added.
The other two cases involve a married couple in San Benito County, the San Benito County Public Health Services announced in a release late Sunday.
The Santa Clara woman, who recently travelled to the epicentre of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, is the second case in Santa Clara reported, health officials said. They said the case is not related to the first case in Santa Clara.
The two additional cases involve a husband and wife, and the husband had recently travelled to Wuhan and apparently transmitted the disease to his wife, San Benito County Public Health Services said in a release late Sunday. Neither patient is hospitalised, officials said.
San Benito County health officials were not immediately available to Reuters for comment.
Santa Clara is located about 64 km southeast of San Francisco. San Benito County is about 80 miles west of Fresno.
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) informed county health officials of the case Sunday morning, said Sara Cody, health officer of the Public Health Department of the County of Santa Clara.
The flu-like coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a market that traded illegally in wildlife in Hubei's provincial capital, Wuhan, has so far resulted in more than 350 deaths in China. Confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in 27 other nations, according to the CDC.
US health officials have said risks to the United States remain low.
