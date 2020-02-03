Organization of Islamic Cooperation rejects Trump peace plan: statement
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2020 09:18 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 09:18 PM BdST
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said on Monday it rejects US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.
The 57-member organization which held a summit to discuss the plan in Jeddah said it “calls on all member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the US administration in implementing it in any form”.
