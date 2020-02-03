Maldives bans travellers from China over virus fears, minister says
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2020 11:17 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 11:17 AM BdST
The Maldives has banned travellers arriving from China as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus, Ali Waheed, the tourism minister of the Indian Ocean islands, said on Monday.
More than 280,000 Chinese tourists visited the luxury holiday destination in 2019, government data show, the largest number from any country.
The flu-like disease has caused more than 350 deaths in China since emerging in the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed to have originated in a market illegally trading in wildlife.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US confirms 11th case of new coronavirus
- Maldives bans travellers from China over virus fears, minister says
- ‘Scared and panicked’: travellers rush to avoid virus quarantine
- China seeks to boost economy as first virus death reported outside its borders
- Quieter response to coronavirus in countries where China holds sway
- 'Britain will prosper': PM Johnson sets out tough terms for EU talks
- After 8-day construction, China virus hospital to receive patients
- Chinese markets plunge as rising virus death toll fuels fears for global growth
- China seeks to boost economy as first virus death reported outside its borders
- China seeks to boost economy as first virus death reported outside its borders
Most Read
- Tamim becomes second Bangladeshi triple centurion in first class cricket
- Bangladesh halts visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals amid coronavirus fears
- Bangladeshi describes her lonely fight to prevent coronavirus in Wuhan
- China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus epidemic
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- Police shoot man dead after London stabbing incident described as terrorism
- Awami League’s Taposh, Atiqul take early lead in Dhaka mayor elections
- In China coronavirus clouds, there may be a silver lining for Bangladesh exports
- BNP to stage protests in Dhaka on Tuesday after shutdown
- Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from China’s Wuhan hospitalised in Dhaka