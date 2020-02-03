IS claims south London attack: Amaq news agency
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2020 06:22 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 06:22 PM BdST
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in south London, without giving evidence, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Monday.
“The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter of Islamic State, and carried out the attack in response to calls to attack the citizens of coalition countries,” a statement carried by Amaq said.
The assailant in Sunday’s attack, who was shot dead by police, had previously praised the Islamic State, shared an online al Qaeda magazine and encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.

