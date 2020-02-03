China accuses US of scaremongering over coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2020 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 05:01 PM BdST
Beijing on Monday accused the United States of spreading fear over a coronavirus outbreak by pulling nationals out and restricting travel instead of offering significant aid.
The United States was the first nation to begin evacuations, issued a travel warning against going to China, and from Sunday barred entry to foreigners recently in China.
Washington has "unceasingly manufactured and spread panic", Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters, noting that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had advised against trade and travel curbs.
"It is precisely developed countries like the United States with strong epidemic prevention capabilities and facilities that have taken the lead in imposing excessive restrictions contrary to WHO recommendations," she added, saying countries should make reasonable, calm and science-based judgements.
In China, 361 people have died with more than 17,000 infected from the virus, which originated in the central city of Wuhan. At least another 171 cases have been reported in more than two dozen other countries and regions, from the United States to Japan.
Conducting her daily news briefing via the WeChat app rather than in person, Hua also chided the United States for lack of help. "So far, the US government has yet to provide any substantial assistance to China," she said.
That contrasted with President Donald Trump's weekend comments that US officials had offered "tremendous help." However, his national security adviser Robert O'Brien told an interviewer China had not yet accepted US offers of aid.
Tensions over the coronavirus come after the two world's largest economies have only just started to patch up relations from an 18-month trade war.
Trump said over the weekend the United States had "shut down" the coronavirus threat. "We can't have thousands of people coming in who may have this problem," he told broadcaster Fox.
Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam have also announced restrictions on travel from China, while numerous nations have been evacuating citizens.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hong Kong suspends 10 border checkpoints with mainland China in bid to curb virus
- Virus pummels Wuhan, a city short of supplies and overwhelmed
- US confirms 11th case of new coronavirus
- Maldives bans travellers from China over virus fears, minister says
- ‘Scared and panicked’: travellers rush to avoid virus quarantine
- China seeks to boost economy as first virus death reported outside its borders
- Quieter response to coronavirus in countries where China holds sway
- 'Britain will prosper': PM Johnson sets out tough terms for EU talks
- After 8-day construction, China virus hospital to receive patients
- Chinese markets plunge as rising virus death toll fuels fears for global growth
Most Read
- Bangladeshi describes her lonely fight to prevent coronavirus in Wuhan
- In China coronavirus clouds, there may be a silver lining for Bangladesh exports
- Tamim becomes second Bangladeshi triple centurion in first class cricket
- Police shoot man dead after London stabbing incident described as terrorism
- Dhaka mayors-elect Atiqul, Taposh likely to wait for over three months to take charge
- BNP to stage protests in Dhaka on Tuesday after shutdown
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus epidemic
- Bangladesh halts visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals amid coronavirus fears
- Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from Wuhan ‘stable’ in Dhaka hospitals