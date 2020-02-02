US military in S Korea imposes quarantine for troops returning from China
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Feb 2020 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 12:07 PM BdST
The US military command in South Korea said it has instituted a 14-day self quarantine effective Sunday for any troops who recently travelled to China, adding that an outbreak in that country of a new coronavirus could harm military readiness.
United States Forces Korea (USFK) said it knew of no troops who had been in the hardest hit provinces of China, where thousands of people have been infected, and that its quarantine measures were a precaution.
"USFK continues to stress the overall risk to USFK personnel remains low, but that the quarantine measures implemented are out of an abundance of caution to mitigate risk to the USFK population," the command said in a statement.
The policy only applies to US troops, but the command encouraged military family members, Defense Department civilians, contractors and others to take similar voluntary steps.
In another statement on Saturday, USFK commander General Robert Abrams also said the military assesses the new virus as a low threat, but that it is closely monitoring the spread.
"We must do our best to prevent the spread or it will have a significant impact on our 'Fight Tonight' readiness!" he wrote.
On Sunday South Korea reported three more confirmed cases of the new virus, bringing the total in the country to 15. A further 87 people are being tested for possible infection.
The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China reached 304 as of the end of Saturday, up by 45 from the previous day, Chinese state TV reported on Sunday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘Wash your hands’: Tokyo governor to residents ahead of Olympics as coronavirus spreads
- Japan confirms three more citizens evacuated from Wuhan test positive for coronavirus
- 'Please take my daughter': Mother of girl with cancer pleads at virus blockade
- New Zealand to bar entry to foreigners travelling from mainland China
- Trump and Trudeau discussed coronavirus in Friday phone call
- US confirms its 8th case of coronavirus; Pentagon to provide quarantine housing
- UK withdraws some staff from China embassy, consulates over virus
- Uber suspends 240 accounts in Mexico to prevent coronavirus spreading
- Vietnam bans all flights to and from China over coronavirus
- The coronavirus: How bad will the crisis get?
Most Read
- Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from China’s Wuhan hospitalised in Dhaka
- BNP calls shutdown for Sunday over alleged irregularities in city polls
- Live: Frustration runs deep as thin presence of voters marks Dhaka city polls
- Awami League’s Taposh, Atiqul take early lead in Dhaka mayor elections
- Councillor hopeful Daisy Sarwar 'assaulted' by rival candidate's men at voting centre
- Low turnout marks Dhaka city polls, frustrates candidates
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- Kamal questions ‘complicated’ voting system
- Awami League’s ‘boat’ sails to easy win in Dhaka city polls amid dismal turnout
- Forced, fake voting through EVMs in Dhaka city polls!