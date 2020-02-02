Home > World

Uber suspends 240 accounts in Mexico to prevent coronavirus spreading

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Feb 2020 10:28 AM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 10:28 AM BdST

US ride-hailing application Uber Technologies Inc. said on Saturday that it suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.

The newly identified coronavirus, which is believed to have originated late last year from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in Wuhan, China, has created alarm because it spreads quickly and there are still important unknowns surrounding it.

There are no confirmed cases in Mexico and all nine suspected cases were later declared negative.

Uber said in a statement posted on its Twitter account that two drivers may have transported a user who is possibly infected with the new coronavirus. It added the suspended users should contact health authorities if they develop symptoms.

For more detail on the nature of the virus please see FACTBOX

Like other respiratory infections, the virus spreads between people in droplets from coughs and sneezes. It has an incubation period of between one and 14 days, and there are some limited signs it may also be able to spread before any symptoms show.

It is still too early to know what its death rate will be, since there are likely to be many cases of milder disease going undetected. So far, it has been deadly in 259 cases.

Mexican state news agency Notimex reported on Saturday that 18 of the 52 Mexican students who are studying in China had returned. Notimex did not specify whether the students are in quarantine.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Anti-eviction graffiti on buildings in the Prenzlauer Berg neighbourhood of Berlin, Nov 30, 2019. The New York Times

Berlin passes law to freeze rents for 5 years

A general view of the court where two monks, Wael Saad, known by his monastic name Isaiah al-Makari and Ramon Rasmi Mansour, known as Faltaous al-Makari, were convicted of murdering Bishop Epiphanius, the abbot of Saint Macarius Monastery northwest of Cairo, in Damanhour, Egypt Feb 23, 2019. REUTERS

Egypt sentences 37 to death for ‘terrorism’

Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine, departs after testifying in the impeachment inquiry in Washington on Nov 15, 2019. The American ambassador whose abrupt recall from Ukraine helped lead to President Trump’s impeachment has retired from the State Department, a person familiar with her plans confirmed on Friday, Jan 31. The New York Times

Diplomat at centre of Trump impeachment retires

An officer wearing a protective suit walks in a Batik aiplane before taking off to pick up Indonesian citizens at Wuhan, in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang near Jakarta, Indonesia Feb 1, 2020. REUTERS.

Thailand to evacuate nationals from China

People queue up to buy masks amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China Feb 1, 2020. REUTERS

Australia bars foreigners travelling from China

Employees wear masks as a precautionary measure to avoid contracting coronavirus as they work at Guarulhos International Airport in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

Spain confirms first case of coronavirus

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland, Sunderland, Britain Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

Johnson plans full customs, border checks on EU goods

People wearing protective face masks are seen at a walking street in Phuket, Southern Thailand, Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

Virus fuels anti-Chinese sentiment overseas

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.