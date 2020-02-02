Home > World

Police shoot man after London stabbing incident described as terrorism

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Feb 2020 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 09:51 PM BdST

Police shot a man in south London on Sunday after several people were believed to have been stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related incident.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham (south London). At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," the police said on Twitter.

Police said people should avoid the area.

Several videos of the scene were posted on Twitter, but not verified by Reuters. In one, a man can be seen lying on the ground of a shopping street and at least two armed police officers are pointing their guns from behind an unmarked car with its blue lights flashing.

Another video showed helicopters overhead and police cars in the surrounding streets.

The last such incident in London was in November, when police shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders. Authorities called that a terrorist attack.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

China seeks to boost economy as first virus

FILE PHOTO: Traffic passes through Streatham High Road in south London, Britain, September 11, 2019. Reuters

Several stabbed in London terror attack

Britain lays out tough stance for EU trade talks

A sign is posted on a medical supply store that says surgical and N95 masks are already out of stock, in Manila, Philippines, Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

Philippines reports first coronavirus death

Indonesia to stop flights to and from China

India reports second case of coronavirus in Kerala

China reports bird flu outbreak

Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China centre of the coronavirus epidemic, before transferring them to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Indonesia. Reuters

Indonesia bars visitors from China

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.