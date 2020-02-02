Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, second confirmed infection
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Feb 2020 09:52 AM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 10:32 AM BdST
The Philippines on Sunday announced its first fatality from the new coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese male from Wuhan in China.
The Philippines on Sunday announced its first fatality from the new coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese man from Wuhan, the first known person to have died outside of China.
The Department of Health said there were now two confirmed infections in the Philippines, including the 44-year-old Chinese man, who died on Feb 1.
The man developed severe pneumonia after being admitted to the hospital, the department said.
The death is the first known instance of a person dying of the virus outside China, according to the World Health Organization.
Philippine health officials on Jan 30 confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country.
The health department's announcement followed a move by the Philippine government to expand its travel ban amid the outbreak to include all foreigners coming from China. It earlier had restricted only those from the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak.
The ban also covers foreigners coming from Hong Kong and Macau, said President Rodrigo Duterte's longtime special assistant, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Egypt sentences officer-turned-militant and 36 others to death
- Diplomat at centre of Trump impeachment retires from state department
- Thailand to evacuate nationals from China virus centre ‘in matter of days’
- Berlin freezes rents for 5 years in a bid to slow gentrification
- Australia bars entry to foreign nationals travelling from mainland China
- Virus fuels anti-Chinese sentiment overseas
- Trump's expanded travel ban targets Nigeria, five other countries
- At the stroke of Brexit, Britain steps, guardedly, into a new dawn
- Spain confirms first case of coronavirus
- US declares coronavirus health emergency, bars foreign nationals who visited China
Most Read
- Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from China’s Wuhan hospitalised in Dhaka
- Live: Frustration runs deep as thin presence of voters marks Dhaka city polls
- BNP calls shutdown for Sunday over alleged irregularities in city polls
- Awami League’s Taposh, Atiqul take early lead in Dhaka mayor elections
- Councillor hopeful Daisy Sarwar 'assaulted' by rival candidate's men at voting centre
- Low turnout marks Dhaka city polls, frustrates candidates
- Hasina hits out at diplomatic missions over Bangladeshi election observers
- Kamal questions ‘complicated’ voting system
- 314 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan
- Forced, fake voting through EVMs in Dhaka city polls!