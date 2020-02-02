Indonesia to stop flights to and from China amid coronavirus epidemic
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Feb 2020 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 04:46 PM BdST
Indonesia will temporarily stop flights to and from mainland China starting Wednesday and bar visitors who have been in China for 14 days from entering or transiting in the Southeast Asian country, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Sunday.
The government will stop a policy to give free visa to Chinese nationals and also stop issuing visas on arrival for those who live in mainland China, she said, asking Indonesians not to travel to China amid the coronavirus epidemic.
