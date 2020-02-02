Home > World

Indonesia to stop flights to and from China amid coronavirus epidemic

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Feb 2020 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 04:46 PM BdST

Indonesia will temporarily stop flights to and from mainland China starting Wednesday and bar visitors who have been in China for 14 days from entering or transiting in the Southeast Asian country, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Sunday.

The government will stop a policy to give free visa to Chinese nationals and also stop issuing visas on arrival for those who live in mainland China, she said, asking Indonesians not to travel to China amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

China reports bird flu outbreak

A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, Feb 1, 2020. REUTERS

'Please take my daughter'

Passengers coming from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Jan 29, 2020. REUTERS

S Arabia evacuates 10 students from Wuhan

Tourists wear protective masks while visiting Hoan Kiem lake in Hanoi, Vietnam Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

Vietnam airlines resume flights to China

Workers in Korean traditional costumes wear protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in front of Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

US military imposes quarantine in S Korea

Visitors wearing surgical masks sit on spectator seats in the opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, which will host volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan Feb 2, 2020. REUTERS

‘Wash your hands’: Tokyo governor to residents

Visitors wearing surgical masks attend the opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, which will host volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan Feb 2, 2020. REUTERS

Japan confirms 3 more cases of coronavirus

Mexican students wear protective masks upon their arrival at the Del Bajio International Airport, after the Guanajuato state government arranged the return from China for Mexican students due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Silao, Mexico Feb 1, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus:  Uber suspends 240 accounts in Mexico

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.