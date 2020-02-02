Indonesia bars entry to visitors from China amid evacuation protest
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Feb 2020 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 06:11 PM BdST
Indonesia on Sunday barred entry to visitors who have been in China for 14 days over concern about coronavirus, as citizens evacuated from Hubei province faced protests by some residents on their return home.
There have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indonesia, but neighbouring Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from the virus outside China.
Indonesia will also temporarily stop flights to and from mainland China starting Wednesday. It will immediately bar visitors who have been in China for 14 days from entering or transiting, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told a televised news conference.
Indonesia's Lion Air Group has already stopped its flights to China.
Marsudi also asked Indonesians not to travel to China during the coronavirus epidemic.
In China, the virus has killed 304 people and infected more than 14,000. More than 20 other countries and regions outside mainland China have also reported cases.
Earlier on Sunday, the government flew 243 Indonesians from China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, and placed them under quarantine at a military base on the sparsely populated Natuna Besar island northwest of Borneo.
Marsudi said a total of 285 people, including flight crew and the team involved in the evacuation, will have to stay there for 14 days under observation.
Although she said all were reportedly healthy, their presence on the island alarmed some residents.
Around 200 people set tyres ablaze during a protest rally on Sunday, regional police spokesman Harry Goldenhard said by telephone.
"What the government is doing has been weighed and planned carefully. The location of the observatory is far from their homes, some 6km away," he said.
"The virus won't spread," Goldenhard said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus epidemic
- Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China's Wuhan
- Vietnam airlines resume flights to Taiwan, HK and Macau after govt lifts bans
- US military in S Korea imposes quarantine for troops returning from China
- ‘Wash your hands’: Tokyo governor to residents ahead of Olympics as coronavirus spreads
- Japan confirms three more citizens evacuated from Wuhan test positive for coronavirus
- 'Please take my daughter': Mother of girl with cancer pleads at virus blockade
- New Zealand to bar entry to foreigners travelling from mainland China
- Trump and Trudeau discussed coronavirus in Friday phone call
- US confirms its 8th case of coronavirus; Pentagon to provide quarantine housing
Most Read
- BNP calls shutdown for Sunday over alleged irregularities in city polls
- Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from China’s Wuhan hospitalised in Dhaka
- Awami League’s Taposh, Atiqul take early lead in Dhaka mayor elections
- Live: Frustration runs deep as thin presence of voters marks Dhaka city polls
- Councillor hopeful Daisy Sarwar 'assaulted' by rival candidate's men at voting centre
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- Awami League’s ‘boat’ sails to easy win in Dhaka city polls amid dismal turnout
- Forced, fake voting through EVMs in Dhaka city polls!
- Beijing’s old habits kept world in dark as an epidemic grew
- Low turnout marks Dhaka city polls, frustrates candidates