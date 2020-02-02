Home > World

Indonesia bars entry to visitors from China amid evacuation protest

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Feb 2020 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 06:11 PM BdST

Indonesia on Sunday barred entry to visitors who have been in China for 14 days over concern about coronavirus, as citizens evacuated from Hubei province faced protests by some residents on their return home.

There have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indonesia, but neighbouring Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from the virus outside China.

Indonesia will also temporarily stop flights to and from mainland China starting Wednesday. It will immediately bar visitors who have been in China for 14 days from entering or transiting, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told a televised news conference.

Indonesia's Lion Air Group has already stopped its flights to China.

Marsudi also asked Indonesians not to travel to China during the coronavirus epidemic.

In China, the virus has killed 304 people and infected more than 14,000. More than 20 other countries and regions outside mainland China have also reported cases.

Earlier on Sunday, the government flew 243 Indonesians from China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, and placed them under quarantine at a military base on the sparsely populated Natuna Besar island northwest of Borneo.

Marsudi said a total of 285 people, including flight crew and the team involved in the evacuation, will have to stay there for 14 days under observation.

Although she said all were reportedly healthy, their presence on the island alarmed some residents.

Around 200 people set tyres ablaze during a protest rally on Sunday, regional police spokesman Harry Goldenhard said by telephone.

"What the government is doing has been weighed and planned carefully. The location of the observatory is far from their homes, some 6km away," he said.

"The virus won't spread," Goldenhard said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

China reports bird flu outbreak

A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, Feb 1, 2020. REUTERS

'Please take my daughter'

Passengers coming from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Jan 29, 2020. REUTERS

S Arabia evacuates 10 students from Wuhan

Tourists wear protective masks while visiting Hoan Kiem lake in Hanoi, Vietnam Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

Vietnam airlines resume flights to China

Workers in Korean traditional costumes wear protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in front of Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

US military imposes quarantine in S Korea

Visitors wearing surgical masks sit on spectator seats in the opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, which will host volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan Feb 2, 2020. REUTERS

‘Wash your hands’: Tokyo governor to residents

Visitors wearing surgical masks attend the opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, which will host volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan Feb 2, 2020. REUTERS

Japan confirms 3 more cases of coronavirus

Mexican students wear protective masks upon their arrival at the Del Bajio International Airport, after the Guanajuato state government arranged the return from China for Mexican students due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Silao, Mexico Feb 1, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus:  Uber suspends 240 accounts in Mexico

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.