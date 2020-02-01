UK's Johnson plans full customs and border checks on EU goods: Telegraph
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2020 09:24 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 09:24 AM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to impose full customs and border checks on all European goods entering the United Kingdom after Brexit, in an attempt to ramp up pressure on the bloc in trade talks, the Telegraph newspaper reported.
"We are planning full checks on all EU imports - export declarations, security declarations, animal health checks and all supermarket goods to pass through Border Inspections Posts," The Telegraph quoted a senior government source as saying.
"This will double the practical challenge at the border in January 2021," the source was quoted as saying.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China coronavirus toll rises to 259, US imposes border curbs
- US Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal
- China's Tianjin closes schools, firms until further notice to curb virus: state media
- Britain Brexits - United Kingdom leaves the European Union
- End draws near in Trump impeachment trial as Democrats likely to fall short in vote
- Myanmar turns back China Southern flight over coronavirus fears
- Singapore bans China travellers to keep out coronavirus
- Britain reports first two cases of new coronavirus
- Police kill man holding 20 women and children hostage in north India
- 'Dawn of a new era': UK's Johnson 'respectfully' marks Brexit day
Most Read
- Bangladesh sending jet Friday to fly its nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
- Bangladesh evacuees head to Wuhan airport as China virus death toll mounts
- Quader visits Dhaka hospital with respiratory problems
- Election Commission lists Bangladeshi officials as foreign observers
- Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide
- AL leader Quader in 'stable condition' after hospital visit
- To mask or not to mask: confusion spreads over coronavirus protection
- Bangladeshis listed as 'foreign observers' shouldn't be allowed in poll centres: Momen
- Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Special flight to evacuate 361 Bangladeshis from China's Wuhan amid deadly coronavirus outbreak