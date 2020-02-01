Home > World

Egypt sentences officer-turned-militant and 36 others to death

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Feb 2020 04:35 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 04:35 PM BdST

An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced Hisham al-Ashmawy, a former special forces officer turned Islamist militant, and 36 others to death after they were convicted of terrorism, court officials said.

Ashmawy was captured in the eastern Libyan city of Derna in late 2018 and transferred by authorities loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar to Egypt in May last year.

He was convicted on several charges including plotting a 2014 attack that killed 22 military guards near the frontier with Libya, and involvement in an attempt to kill a former interior minister in 2013, a military statement said.

Ashmawy led the Sinai-based Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, Egypt's most active militant group, before it pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2014, it said.

The other 36 defendants tried with him were also convicted of terrorism charges, the court ruled.

Their cases were referred to the Grand Mufti, Egypt's highest Islamic legal official. Egyptian law requires any capital sentence to be referred to him for an opinion before executions can take place.

The court set a new session for March 2 to confirm the convictions after receiving the Mufti's non-binding opinion.

In November, a military court had already sentenced Ashmawy to death in another terrorism case. Egyptian civilian and military courts had also sentenced Ashmawy to death in absentia before his extradition.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Anti-eviction graffiti on buildings in the Prenzlauer Berg neighbourhood of Berlin, Nov 30, 2019. The New York Times

Berlin passes law to freeze rents for 5 years

Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine, departs after testifying in the impeachment inquiry in Washington on Nov 15, 2019. The American ambassador whose abrupt recall from Ukraine helped lead to President Trump’s impeachment has retired from the State Department, a person familiar with her plans confirmed on Friday, Jan 31. The New York Times

Diplomat at centre of Trump impeachment retires

An officer wearing a protective suit walks in a Batik aiplane before taking off to pick up Indonesian citizens at Wuhan, in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang near Jakarta, Indonesia Feb 1, 2020. REUTERS.

Thailand to evacuate nationals from China

People queue up to buy masks amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China Feb 1, 2020. REUTERS

Australia bars foreigners travelling from China

Employees wear masks as a precautionary measure to avoid contracting coronavirus as they work at Guarulhos International Airport in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

Spain confirms first case of coronavirus

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland, Sunderland, Britain Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

Johnson plans full customs, border checks on EU goods

People wearing protective face masks are seen at a walking street in Phuket, Southern Thailand, Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

Virus fuels anti-Chinese sentiment overseas

A countdown clock is illuminated at 10 Downing Street on Brexit day in London, Britain January 31, 2020. Reuters

Brexit at last

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.