China's Tianjin closes schools, firms until further notice to curb virus: state media

Published: 01 Feb 2020 07:58 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 07:58 AM BdST

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin has ordered schools and non-essential companies to remain closed until further notice to curb the spread of the coronavirus that has already infected thousands in the country, a local government-run newspaper said.

Tianjin Daily, said the date when work and school could resume would be announced at a later stage, citing a local government committee responsible for controlling the epidemic.

Tianjin, which has a population of around 15 million and borders capital Beijing, had 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of 10 pm local time on Jan 31.

