Police kill man holding 20 women and children hostage in north India
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jan 2020 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2020 06:00 PM BdST
Police shot dead a man holding around 20 women and children hostage at his house in northern India after a 10-hour standoff, state officials said on Friday.
The hostages who were held at gunpoint were safe, principal secretary home Awanish Kumar Awasthi said after the raid at the house in a village in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh state.
The hostage taker was serving a life sentence for murder and was out on parole, he added.
Two policemen and a villager were injured in the rescue operation.
After the siege, a group of incensed villagers stormed the house where the children had been kept and attacked the hostage-taker’s wife, Awasthi said. The woman died from her injuries early on Friday, he said.
The abduction took place after the man had invited some children and women from the village to his house, saying he was throwing a birthday party for his daughter.
Police said his motive for holding the children was not clear.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Singapore bans China travellers to keep out coronavirus
- Britain reports first two cases of new coronavirus
- Police kill man holding 20 women and children hostage in north India
- 'Dawn of a new era': UK's Johnson 'respectfully' marks Brexit day
- Australia on standby for fire threat as heat, winds return
- Brexit day: Britain quits EU, steps into transition twilight zone
- US warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll passes 200
- State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital
- Brexit day: United Kingdom casts off from the European Union
- Coronavirus: US tells citizens not to travel to China as WHO declares global emergency
Most Read
- Bangladesh sending jet Friday to fly its nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
- Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Helena Helmersson appointed first female CEO of H&M
- Election Commission lists Bangladeshi officials as foreign observers
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- Law and order situation under control ahead of Dhaka polls, says home minister
- WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency
- Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide
- Thousands kept on board Italian liner amid coronavirus scare
- Gunman fires at Indian protesters after threatening ‘final journey’ live on Facebook