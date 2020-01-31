Myanmar turns back China Southern flight over coronavirus fears
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jan 2020 07:10 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2020 07:10 PM BdST
Authorities in Myanmar turned back a China Southern flight from Guangzhou with almost everyone on board on Friday after one of the passengers was found with flu symptoms similar to the fast-spreading coronavirus, a government spokesman said.
The plane arrived in the commercial capital Yangon and the passenger, a Chinese national, was sent to a hospital in the city where he will be quarantined, said government spokesman Zaw Htay.
Two Myanmar nationals who also disembarked have agreed to isolate themselves in their homes for 14 days, he told reporters at a press conference.
The plane returned to Gaungzhou with everyone else on board.
Myanmar has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which first emerged in China's central province of Hubei and has infected almost 10,000 people since, mostly in and around Hubei.
There are no plans to close the country's long and porous border with China or to ban Chinese travellers but Myanmar has introduced temperature screenings at airports and border gates, Zaw Htay said.
A group of about 60 Myanmar students studying in Wuhan, the Chinese city worst hit by the virus, will be flown to Mandalay on Sunday, he said.
Myanmar does not have the capacity to test for the virus in-country, and is sending samples from suspected patients to neighbouring Thailand, Khin Khin Gyi, a Health Ministry spokeswoman, told Reuters.
Results are expected within a week, she said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Singapore bans China travellers to keep out coronavirus
- Britain reports first two cases of new coronavirus
- Police kill man holding 20 women and children hostage in north India
- 'Dawn of a new era': UK's Johnson 'respectfully' marks Brexit day
- Australia on standby for fire threat as heat, winds return
- Brexit day: Britain quits EU, steps into transition twilight zone
- US warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll passes 200
- State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital
- Brexit day: United Kingdom casts off from the European Union
- Coronavirus: US tells citizens not to travel to China as WHO declares global emergency
Most Read
- Bangladesh sending jet Friday to fly its nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
- Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Helena Helmersson appointed first female CEO of H&M
- Election Commission lists Bangladeshi officials as foreign observers
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency
- Law and order situation under control ahead of Dhaka polls, says home minister
- Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide
- Thousands kept on board Italian liner amid coronavirus scare
- Joy predicts landslide win for Awami League in Dhaka city elections