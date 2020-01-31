Home > World

Myanmar turns back China Southern flight over coronavirus fears

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Jan 2020 07:10 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2020 07:10 PM BdST

Authorities in Myanmar turned back a China Southern flight from Guangzhou with almost everyone on board on Friday after one of the passengers was found with flu symptoms similar to the fast-spreading coronavirus, a government spokesman said.

The plane arrived in the commercial capital Yangon and the passenger, a Chinese national, was sent to a hospital in the city where he will be quarantined, said government spokesman Zaw Htay.

Two Myanmar nationals who also disembarked have agreed to isolate themselves in their homes for 14 days, he told reporters at a press conference.

The plane returned to Gaungzhou with everyone else on board.

Myanmar has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which first emerged in China's central province of Hubei and has infected almost 10,000 people since, mostly in and around Hubei.

There are no plans to close the country's long and porous border with China or to ban Chinese travellers but Myanmar has introduced temperature screenings at airports and border gates, Zaw Htay said.

A group of about 60 Myanmar students studying in Wuhan, the Chinese city worst hit by the virus, will be flown to Mandalay on Sunday, he said.

Myanmar does not have the capacity to test for the virus in-country, and is sending samples from suspected patients to neighbouring Thailand, Khin Khin Gyi, a Health Ministry spokeswoman, told Reuters.

Results are expected within a week, she said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Coronavirus: US tells citizens not to travel to China

The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

China virus cases surpass SARS

Gunman fires at Indian CAA protesters

Thai medical student Badeephak Kaosala is seen on a computer screen as he speaks in an interview about being stranded in Wuhan, China, which is under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, January 27, 2020 in this still image taken from social media video. Badeephak Kaosala/via REUTERS

‘Get us out of here’

File Photo: The sign for the Domodedovo Airport on the rooftop of its building outside Moscow, Russia, on April 7, 2017. Reuters

Bomb threat forces Russian plane to make emergency landing

Melted metal from a vehicle destroyed in the recent bushfires is pictured in Conjola Park, New South Wales, Australia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS

Australia declares emergency for capital over bushfire threat

People wear masks as they walk in Chinatown district in London, Britain January 25, 2020. Reuters

UK flight to carry non-British citizens from Wuhan

Anti-Brexit protesters holding a banner and flags demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain January 30, 2020. REUTERS

UK casts off from the European Union

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.