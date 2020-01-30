Home > World

UK's Wuhan evacuation flight will also carry 50 non-British citizens: PM's spokesman

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Jan 2020 10:40 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 10:40 PM BdST

A British flight evacuating its citizens from the Coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan will also include around 50 non-British, mainly EU, nationals, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

Earlier Spain's foreign ministry said around 20 Spaniards would be on the flight.

The plane is due to land at a Royal Air Force base in western England on Friday morning, before going on to Spain.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: The sign for the Domodedovo Airport on the rooftop of its building outside Moscow, Russia, on April 7, 2017. Reuters

Bomb threat forces Russian plane to make emergency landing

Billionaire cancels search for moon 'life partner'

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask is seen at the Nanjing Pedestrian Road, a main shopping area, in Shanghai, China Jan 24, 2020. REUTERS

China virus death toll rises to 170

Passengers wear masks at Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station Terminus, before temporary closing, following the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, China, January 29, 2020. REUTERS

More Japanese evacuated from China

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China January 16, 2020. REUTERS

Virus anxiety weighs on Asian stocks

EU parliament gives final approval to Brexit deal

Passengers coming from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 29, 2020. REUTERS

India reports first coronavirus case

Iranian factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.