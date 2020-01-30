UK's Wuhan evacuation flight will also carry 50 non-British citizens: PM's spokesman
Published: 30 Jan 2020 10:40 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 10:40 PM BdST
A British flight evacuating its citizens from the Coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan will also include around 50 non-British, mainly EU, nationals, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.
Earlier Spain's foreign ministry said around 20 Spaniards would be on the flight.
The plane is due to land at a Royal Air Force base in western England on Friday morning, before going on to Spain.
