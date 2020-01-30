Thousands kept on board Italian liner amid coronavirus scare
>>Reuters
Published: 30 Jan 2020 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 08:49 PM BdST
Some 6,000 people are being kept on board an Italian cruise ship as tests are carried out on a passenger from Macau to see if she has coronavirus, a spokesman for the Costa Crociere cruise company said on Thursday.
The 54-year-old woman arrived with her partner in Italy on Jan 25 and boarded the ship, the Costa Smeralda, in the port of Savona that same day.
She subsequently came down with a fever and flu-like symptoms, and both herself and her partner have been placed in an isolation unit about the ship, Costa Crociere said in a statement.
The liner has visited Marseilles in France, and the Spanish ports of Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca this week before docking on Thursday at Civitavecchia, north of Rome.
No one was being allowed off the ship while medical checks were carried out to see if the pair had the potentially deadly coronavirus, the company spokesman said.
He said it might take "a few hours" before the situation became clearer.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government was ready to take further steps if necessary, but did not elaborate.
"We're not concerned, but we are absolutely vigilant and cautious in facing this prospect," he told reporters during a trip to Bulgaria.
On Thursday countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 170 people.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EU parliament gives final approval to Brexit deal
- Iranian factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn
- India reports its first case of coronavirus
- China virus outbreak death toll rises to 170 as infections jump
- More Japanese evacuated from China virus epicentre as death toll climbs
- Virus anxiety weighs on Asian stocks, boosts safe-haven bid
- ‘I’m in an apocalypse’: American student trapped in coronavirus-hit Chinese city
- US, Japan pull nationals from China as virus toll jumps
- Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas
- Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears
Most Read
- Banker steals Tk 34.5m from vault, ‘loses all of it to gambling’
- Talks on to sell retailer Agora to Meena Bazar owner Gemcon
- Hasina says she tries to keep a close watch on everything
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- ‘I’m in an apocalypse’: American student trapped in coronavirus-hit Chinese city
- AL, BNP trade barbs over ‘armed activists’ as campaign crescendoes before deadline
- 35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge project under observation amid coronavirus scare
- India reports its first case of coronavirus
- Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- US, Japan pull nationals from China virus city, huge economic hit forecast