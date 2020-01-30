Russian plane makes emergency landing after passenger bomb threat
Russian airline S7 said on Thursday one of its planes had been forced to make an emergency landing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport after a passenger stood in the aisle and said she had an explosive device.
S7 said the plane had landed safely, away from other aircraft, and emergency services and airport security staff had rushed to meet it. It did not immediately provide any further information.
