Japanese billionaire Maezawa pulls out of dating show that promised the moon
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jan 2020 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 08:32 PM BdST
Japanese fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has pulled out of a documentary search for a girlfriend to take on his voyage around the moon with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, citing his “mixed feelings” about participating.
This month, the 44-year-old announced he was seeking single females over 20 willing to vie to become his girlfriend for a documentary to be aired on streaming service AbemaTV. Almost 28,000 people applied.
Maezawa said he is “extremely remorseful” about the decision to pull out, apologizing to the applicants and AbemaTV staff in posts to Twitter, where he is Japan’s most followed account with more than 7 million followers.
Maezawa, the founder and former CEO of online fashion retailer Zozo (3092.T), which he last year sold to SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), is known for launching big ideas with much fanfare - though some of them don’t pan out as planned.
As CEO, he launched the Zozosuit, a polka-dot bodysuit that allowed users to collect body measurements to order custom-made clothes but which did not work well in practice. He also outlined an ambitious overseas expansion plan that wildly undershot targets, leading to a crash in the company’s stock price.
Maezawa has pledged to give away $9 million to his Twitter followers in what he says is a “social experiment” to see if the payment boosts their happiness.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EU parliament gives final approval to Brexit deal
- Iranian factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn
- India reports its first case of coronavirus
- China virus outbreak death toll rises to 170 as infections jump
- More Japanese evacuated from China virus epicentre as death toll climbs
- Virus anxiety weighs on Asian stocks, boosts safe-haven bid
- ‘I’m in an apocalypse’: American student trapped in coronavirus-hit Chinese city
- US, Japan pull nationals from China as virus toll jumps
- Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas
- Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears
Most Read
- Banker steals Tk 34.5m from vault, ‘loses all of it to gambling’
- Talks on to sell retailer Agora to Meena Bazar owner Gemcon
- Hasina says she tries to keep a close watch on everything
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- ‘I’m in an apocalypse’: American student trapped in coronavirus-hit Chinese city
- AL, BNP trade barbs over ‘armed activists’ as campaign crescendoes before deadline
- 35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge project under observation amid coronavirus scare
- India reports its first case of coronavirus
- Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- US, Japan pull nationals from China virus city, huge economic hit forecast