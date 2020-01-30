EU parliament gives final approval to Brexit deal
Published: 30 Jan 2020 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 05:30 PM BdST
The European Parliament on Wednesday gave its final approval to Britain’s divorce deal from the bloc, paving the way for Brexit to take place on Friday.
The chamber broke into singing Auld Lang Syne, a traditional Scottish song to bid farewell, after voting 621 for versus 49 against the Brexit deal, with 13 abstentions.
