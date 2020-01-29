Home > World

World Court fixes time-limits for filing of initial pleadings in Rohingya genocide case

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2020 02:26 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 02:26 AM BdST

The International Court of Justice has fixed the time-limits for the filing of the initial pleadings in the case against Myanmar over alleged genocide against its minority Rohingya population.


The World Court in an order published on Tuesday and dated Jan 23 said it fixed the time-limits taking into account the “exceptional circumstances of the case and its gravity”.

Gambia, which started the case, will get until July 23 to file a memorial.

For Myanmar, the deadline for filing a counter-memorial is Jan 25, 2021.

The top UN court in The Hague on Jan 23 ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect the Rohingya from genocide, a ruling cheered by refugees as their first major legal victory since being forced from their homes to Bangladesh.

In the unanimous verdict, it also asked Myanmar to submit a report back within four months confirming measures taken to comply with the decision, and then continue reporting every six months.

Myanmar shrugged off the orders saying it has already put in place measures to protect Rohingya Muslims.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled western Rakhine state for neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017 to escape a military-led crackdown that the UN has said was executed with genocidal intent. Myanmar says the military campaign was a legitimate counter-insurgency operation launched in response to militant attacks on security forces.

Some 600,000 Rohingya remain inside Myanmar, confined in apartheid-like conditions to camps and villages, unable to freely access healthcare and education.

They are derided as "Bengalis", implying they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite tracing their history in Rakhine back centuries.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump looks over at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference to announce a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. Reuters

Trump proposes Palestinian state

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 28, 2020. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

China sure of slaying ‘devil’ virus

Picture shows the headquarters of the German company, Webasto, where two employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, in Stockdorf near Munich, Germany, January 28, 2020. Reuters

Germany confirms coronavirus transmission outside China

Workers in protective suits monitor a screen showing the thermal scan to check temperatures of passengers arriving at the Nanjing Railway Station, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, during Chinese Lunar New Year holiday in Nanjing, China Jan 27, 2020. REUTERS.

Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient tests positive

Netanyahu formally indicted in court

Chinese tourists wear facial masks as they pose for a photograph, after Sri Lanka confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Jan 28, 2020. REUTERS

Suspected coronavirus patient gives birth to baby

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam wears a mask, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, during a news conference, China Jan 28, 2020. REUTERS

HK suspends rail, ferry links with mainland China

People wear masks as they wait for their train at a subway station in Shanghai, China Jan 28, 2020. REUTERS

India ready to evacuate citizens from China

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.