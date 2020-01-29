Home > World

China virus turns Macau into gambling ghost town

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Jan 2020 11:32 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 11:32 AM BdST

The Chinese territory of Macau has become a near-ghost town during what is typically the busiest time of year in the world's biggest casino hub, after authorities announced a raft of measures to keep visitors away and contain the new coronavirus.

The local government late on Tuesday said it would curb its individual visit scheme through which visitors gain entry from mainland China, days after it suspended inbound package tours. Since Friday, arrivals have dropped 69%, latest figures showed.

The steps come as deaths from the coronavirus reached 132 in China on Wednesday with 1,500 new cases. The flu-like virus emerged late last year in the eastern city of Wuhan and cases have since been reported worldwide including seven in Macau.

The virus has added to concerns in the former Portuguese colony over the impact of a slowing Chinese economy and anti-government protests in neighbouring Hong Kong.

However, the outbreak also coincides with the Lunar New Year holiday during which Macau seasonally enjoys record visitation, prompting analysts to forecast a decline in gaming revenue of at least 30% for as long as visiting restrictions are in place.

Casino operators' share prices plunged on Wednesday, by as much as 6% for MGM China Holdings Ltd, 5.7% for Sands China Ltd, 4.8% for Wynn Macau Ltd and 4.7% for Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

The special administrative region is China's only location where casino gambling is legal, and over 90% visitors come from Greater China.

Transport links with mainland China have been curtailed, however, with dozens of flights and ferry services cancelled. The local government has also extended the Lunar New Year break to the end of the week, keeping banks and businesses closed.

On Tuesday, one of Macau's busiest tourist draws - the towering stone facade dubbed the Ruins of St Paul - was deserted, while renowned shopping and dining streets were empty as local residents also stayed at home.

Casinos were open though operators shuttered restaurants and cancelled all shows. Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said casinos could close if the virus continues to spread.

Also known as "2019-nCoV", the virus was first reported in Wuhan, a major transportation hub and capital of central Hubei province with a population of 11 million people.

Macau's government has instructed all tourists from Hubei to leave the city. Around 270 remain, officials said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A still image taken from a time lapse video shows novel coronavirus 2019-nCov growing in Vero E6 cells, in Melbourne, Australia released Jan 29, 2020. Dr Julian Druce - Vidrl, The Doherty Institute via REUTER

Australia ‘re-create’ coronavirus outside China

A nurse takes the temperature of a woman in the reception area of the First People's Hospital in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province, which is under partial lockdown after an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in China January 28, 2020. REUTERS

China virus death toll passes 130

A drug store in Beijing will be fined 3 million yuan ($434,530) for hiking the price of face masks by almost six times the online price (REUTERS)

Chinese drugstore fined for lifting mask prices

A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Mideast peace plan by US President Donald Trump, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. Reuters

Palestinians reject Trump Mideast plan

US President Donald Trump looks over at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference to announce a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. Reuters

Trump proposes Palestinian state

ICJ fixes time-limits for filing of initial pleadings

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 28, 2020. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

China sure of slaying ‘devil’ virus

Picture shows the headquarters of the German company, Webasto, where two employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, in Stockdorf near Munich, Germany, January 28, 2020. Reuters

Germany confirms coronavirus transmission outside China

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.