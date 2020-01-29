Home > World

Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Jan 2020 01:03 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 01:03 PM BdST

Airlines including United Airlines Holdings Inc said they were cancelling some flights to China as demand fell sharply and global companies told their employees not to travel on deepening fears over the spread of a flu-like virus.

The coronavirus that originated in the city of Wuhan has killed 106 people in China and spread across the world, rattling financial markets.

The United States warned that Americans should reconsider visiting China, while Britain advised against all but essential travel to mainland China. South Korea also advised its citizens to stay away.

Facebook Inc became the first major US company to announce a travel suspension after the US government’s warning, saying it had asked employees to halt non-essential travel to mainland China and to work from home if they had travelled there.

Chicago-based United said it was suspending 24 US flights to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between Feb 1 and Feb 8 due to a significant drop in demand.

Europe’s biggest bank, HSBC Holdings PLC, banned all staff travel to Chinese-ruled Hong Kong for two weeks and to mainland China until further notice, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The British-based lender, which has the largest presence among foreign banks in China, also asked staff who have recently visited the country to undergo a self-imposed 14-day quarantine. The virus has an incubation period of up to 14 days.

US rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc imposed similar measures, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

In South Korea, home appliances maker LG Electronics Inc put a complete ban on travel to China and has advised employees on business trips in the country to return home as quickly as possible, a company spokeswoman said.

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it was urging employees to avoid all non-essential travel to China, while banking group Standard Chartered PLC restricted travel to both mainland China and Hong Kong.

In Germany, auto supplier Webasto, which has 11 sites in China, including in Wuhan, has halted all corporate travel to and from China after an employee was infected.

Japan’s Honda Motor Co Ltd said it recommended employees avoid travel to China, while Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it plans to evacuate its Japanese staff and their families in Wuhan via a government-chartered flight.

FALLING TRAVEL DEMAND

Aside from United, other airlines said they were adjusting schedules as companies reassessed the risk of travel to China.

South Korean budget carrier Air Seoul said it will halt all flights to China, while Taiwan’s China Airlines Ltd rescheduled and cancelled some flights to China to Feb 10.

Taiwan’s Eva Airways Corp also said some flights to China may be cancelled.

Air Canada said it was cancelling some of its 33 weekly flights to China, and Germany’s Lufthansa pointed to subdued bookings to and from the country.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said it would be progressively reducing capacity to and from mainland China by 50% or more from Jan 30 to the end of March, in line with a government directive as well as market demand.

International SOS, a medical and travel security services firm that advises companies on travel, said its guidance for now was that business travel to China outside Wuhan’s province of Hubei could continue.

But this could be updated if there were major flight cancellations throughout China and more disruptions to ground transport, International SOS Regional Security Director James Robertson said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A still image taken from a time lapse video shows novel coronavirus 2019-nCov growing in Vero E6 cells, in Melbourne, Australia released Jan 29, 2020. Dr Julian Druce - Vidrl, The Doherty Institute via REUTER

Australia ‘re-create’ coronavirus outside China

A nurse takes the temperature of a woman in the reception area of the First People's Hospital in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province, which is under partial lockdown after an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in China January 28, 2020. REUTERS

China virus death toll passes 130

A drug store in Beijing will be fined 3 million yuan ($434,530) for hiking the price of face masks by almost six times the online price (REUTERS)

Chinese drugstore fined for lifting mask prices

A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Mideast peace plan by US President Donald Trump, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. Reuters

Palestinians reject Trump Mideast plan

US President Donald Trump looks over at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference to announce a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. Reuters

Trump proposes Palestinian state

ICJ fixes time-limits for filing of initial pleadings

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 28, 2020. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

China sure of slaying ‘devil’ virus

Picture shows the headquarters of the German company, Webasto, where two employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, in Stockdorf near Munich, Germany, January 28, 2020. Reuters

Germany confirms coronavirus transmission outside China

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.