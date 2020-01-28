One week sufficient for recovery from mild virus symptoms: China NHC expert
Published: 28 Jan 2020 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 01:52 PM BdST
An expert at China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday one week is sufficient for a recovery from mild coronavirus symptoms.
The remarks were made by Li Xingwang at a press conference in Beijing, where he also said mild coronavirus symptoms do not present as pneumonia, but just slight fever.
Separately, Jiao Yahui, of the Bureau of Medical Administration at the NHC, said difficulties encountered by patients in accessing hospital beds for treating the virus have been alleviated, but protective suits are still in short supply.
