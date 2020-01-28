Home > World

Moscow imposes special safety measures at tourist sites over coronavirus fears

  Reuters

Published: 28 Jan 2020

Moscow city authorities have put in place special safety measures at hotels and tourist sites due to fears over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

"We have taken special control of hotels and other places where tourists gather en masse. When alarming signs appear, emergency medical teams will be sent to carry out a thorough examination," he wrote on his website.

