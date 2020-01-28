Moscow imposes special safety measures at tourist sites over coronavirus fears
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jan 2020 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 03:54 PM BdST
Moscow city authorities have put in place special safety measures at hotels and tourist sites due to fears over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.
"We have taken special control of hotels and other places where tourists gather en masse. When alarming signs appear, emergency medical teams will be sent to carry out a thorough examination," he wrote on his website.
