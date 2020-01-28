Current US government is the worst in America's history: Iran president
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jan 2020 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 05:58 PM BdST
The current US government is the worst in the history of America, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV on Tuesday.
Rouhani also said Iran’s upcoming parliamentary elections in February will have an effect on regional and international politics.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Current US government is the worst in America's history: Iran president
- Taliban repel Afghan forces' bid to reach US plane crash site
- Suspected Chinese coronavirus patient gives birth to baby by caesarean
- Hong Kong suspends some rail, ferry links with mainland to curb virus spread
- China says WHO chief against virus-related evacuations, as countries plan pull-outs
- India says gearing up to evacuate citizens from China after coronavirus
- Moscow imposes special safety measures at tourist sites over coronavirus fears
- German auto supplier Webasto says two employees infected with coronavirus
- Thailand coronavirus cases rise to 14, all passengers from China to be screened
- One week sufficient for recovery from mild virus symptoms: China NHC expert
Most Read
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Sajjadul Hasan named new Biman chairman
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- Hasina puts Bangladesh on alert as coronavirus fears intensify
- Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin jailed for three years
- China virus death toll passes 100 as US, Canada issue travel warning