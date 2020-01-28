Home > World

Current US government is the worst in America's history: Iran president

Published: 28 Jan 2020 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 05:58 PM BdST

The current US government is the worst in the history of America, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV on Tuesday.

Rouhani also said Iran’s upcoming parliamentary elections in February will have an effect on regional and international politics.

