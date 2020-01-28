China encourages people to reconsider timing of overseas travel to curb virus spread
Published: 28 Jan 2020 10:04 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 10:04 AM BdST
China’s National Immigration Administration encouraged citizens to reconsider the timing of overseas travel to reduce cross-border movement to help contain the new coronavirus, it said in a statement published on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.
