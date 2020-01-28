Home > World

Beijing reports first death caused by coronavirus

Published: 28 Jan 2020 10:44 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 10:44 AM BdST

China's capital Beijing reported its first death caused by the new coronavirus on Monday, the state television station CCTV said.

The 50-year-old, who had been to Wuhan, centre of the coronavirus outbreak, had been confirmed infected with the virus on Jan  22, CCTV reported.

