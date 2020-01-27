Two more missing after Turkey quake kills 39
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2020 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 05:54 PM BdST
The death toll rose to 39 from the earthquake that struck eastern Turkey on Friday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday, as rescue teams continued the search for two others who remained under a collapsed building.
The magnitude 6.8 quake caused 35 deaths in Elazig province and four in neighboring Malatya. More than 1,600 others were hurt, including 86 still being treated in hospitals, though none were in serious condition, the government said.
The two remaining people were under the remains of a building in Elazig, about 550 km (340 miles) east of Ankara. Forty-five people had been rescued from under the rubble so far in the search, which was winding down on Sunday evening.
Authorities have warned residents not to enter damaged buildings because of the danger of collapse and further aftershocks, leaving many without a home in a region where temperatures fell to -6 C (21.2°F) on Monday morning.
Addressing reporters in Elazig, Soylu updated the death toll and said the government would provide financial support to those whose homes were damaged. Some 1,000 temporary homes would be built, and some schools and mosques were now being used as shelters, he added.
Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said authorities had started demolishing 22 damaged buildings in Elazig. Construction of some 2,000 new houses in the province is expected to be completed by year end, he added.
Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck Izmit, a city southeast of Istanbul. In 2011, a quake in the eastern city of Van killed more than 500.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysia temporarily bans Chinese visitors from Hubei to curb virus spread
- China extends holiday, businesses shut as virus toll rises to 81
- Japan to arrange charter flight for Japanese in Wuhan as early as Tuesday
- Chinese premier visits virus epicentre as death toll hits 80
- Firms in China extend holidays, ask staff to work from home as virus spreads
- Australia confirms fifth coronavirus case from last flight out of Wuhan
- Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
- ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine’: Pompeo accuses reporter of ‘shameful’ lying
- Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province
- France confirms first three cases of coronavirus in Europe
Most Read
- ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine’: Pompeo accuses reporter of ‘shameful’ lying
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Suspected killer of 31 fishermen dies in alleged shootout
- Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Grameenphone seeks to pay BTRC Tk 5.75 billion
- Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, daughter and three others killed in helicopter crash
- Bangladesh must stay fully alert to coronavirus: expert
- Death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 80 in China
- Hong Kong protesters torch planned coronavirus quarantine building