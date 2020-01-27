Japan to arrange charter flight for Japanese in Wuhan as early as Tuesday
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2020 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 12:37 PM BdST
Japan is expected to arrange a charter flight as early as Tuesday for any of its citizens who wish to return from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, Kyodo news agency cited a senior ruling party official as saying on Monday.
The death toll from the new virus rose to 80 on Monday as residents of Hubei province, where the disease originated, amid increasing global efforts to halt its rapid spread.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference earlier on Monday the government was working with Chinese authorities to make arrangements for all Japanese nationals wishing to return from Wuhan, including on charter flights.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Australia confirms fifth coronavirus case from last flight out of Wuhan
- Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
- ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine’: Pompeo accuses reporter of ‘shameful’ lying
- Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province
- France confirms first three cases of coronavirus in Europe
- Britain's Prince Charles wants to visit Iran: Sunday Times
- Hong Kong protesters torch planned coronavirus quarantine building
- HK leader declares virus emergency, halts official visits to mainland China
- China scrambles to contain 'strengthening' virus
- Japan confirms fourth case of patient infected with coronavirus
Most Read
- ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine’: Pompeo accuses reporter of ‘shameful’ lying
- Suspected killer of 31 fishermen dies in alleged shootout
- Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Bangladesh must stay fully alert to coronavirus: expert
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- AL men clash with BNP mayoral candidate Ishraque's supporters in Gopibagh
- Grameenphone seeks to pay BTRC Tk 5.75 billion
- Hasina flags off rail, road and water projects
- Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, daughter and three others killed in helicopter crash