Japan to arrange charter flight for Japanese in Wuhan as early as Tuesday

Japan is expected to arrange a charter flight as early as Tuesday for any of its citizens who wish to return from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, Kyodo news agency cited a senior ruling party official as saying on Monday.

The death toll from the new virus rose to 80 on Monday as residents of Hubei province, where the disease originated, amid increasing global efforts to halt its rapid spread.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference earlier on Monday the government was working with Chinese authorities to make arrangements for all Japanese nationals wishing to return from Wuhan, including on charter flights.

