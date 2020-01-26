Paris cancels Lunar New Year parade over coronavirus
Published: 26 Jan 2020 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 05:03 PM BdST
Paris-based Chinese associations have cancelled a Lunar New Year parade following the coronavirus epidemic, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said Sunday.
"I have met with the Chinese community in Paris. They are very emotional and concerned and they have decided to cancel the parade that was scheduled for this afternoon at Place de la Republique," Hidalgo said on Europe 1 radio.
"They are really not in a mood to party now," she added.
The city of Bordeaux in southwest France on Saturday also cancelled planned Chinese New Year festivities in order to limit infection risk and as a gesture of support to the victims in China, its mayor said.
On Sunday, China said the death toll from the virus has risen to 56 and that 1,975 people have been infected. In France, three people have been infected, all Chinese nationals. Two are in hospital in Paris, one in Bordeaux.
