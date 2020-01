Japan confirms fourth case of patient infected with coronavirus

The case was confirmed in a resident of Wuhan in his 40s who had arrived in Japan on Jan 22 on holidays, NHK said. The man was hospitalised in Aichi prefecture, central Japan, and tested positive for the virus, it said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday the government was working with Chinese authorities to arrange a charter flight for any Japanese nationals who wish to return from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak is believed to have originated late last year.

The outbreak has prompted widening curbs on movements within China, with Wuhan, a city of 11 million, on virtual lockdown, with transports links all but severed except for emergency vehicles.

The virus has infected more than 2,000 people globally so far and killed 56 in China.