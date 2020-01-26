Home > World

France confirms first three cases of coronavirus in Europe

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Jan 2020 10:18 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 10:18 PM BdST

France confirmed on Friday its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with two patients being hospitalised in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told a news conference authorities had confirmed two cases, Europe’s first, and that more cases were likely to occur in France.

In a separate statement on Friday, the health ministry announced the third case, a relative of one of the first two.

Earlier, the charity SOS Medecins said it had treated one of the cases, a patient of Chinese origin who was showing symptoms of a fever and who said he had been in contact with people from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Buzyn said the patient was 48 years old and had returned two days ago from a trip to China which included a stop in Wuhan.

“He’s been put in an isolated room so as to avoid any contact with the outside world. He’s fine”, she said.

Most of the cases and all of the deaths so far have been in China, where officials have imposed severe restrictions on travel and public gatherings.

The virus has created alarm, but there are still many unknowns surrounding it, such as just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. It can lead to pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases.

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the virus an “emergency in China”, but stopped short of declaring it a global health emergency.

Buzyn said the official advice to those suspecting they might have caught the virus was not to go to hospital - to avoid spreading it - but to call a special number where they would be told what to do.

The minister said she planned to hold daily news conferences on the issue.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Anti-government protesters set alight the lobby of a newly built residential building that authorities planned to use as a quarantine facility, as public fears about the coronavirus outbreak intensify in Hong Kong, China January 26, 2020. Reuters

HK protesters torch quarantine building

HK leader declares virus emergency, halts visits to China

Staff members monitor thermal scanners that detect temperatures of passengers who have just landed, at the arrival terminal in Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China Jan 25, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 56

Street view after Wuhan government announced to ban non-essential vehicles in downtown area to contain coronavirus outbreak, on the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Jan 26, 2020. REUTERS

US to evacuate consulate staff from Wuhan

Tourists from an Air China flight from Beijing wear protective masks as they arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, Jan 26, 2020. REUTERS

China scrambles to contain 'strengthening' virus

A man wearing two face masks travels in the subway, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China Jan 26, 2020. REUTERS

Paris cancels Lunar New Year parade over coronavirus

Tourists from an Air China flight from Beijing wear protective masks as they arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, Jan 26, 2020. REUTERS

Japan confirms fourth case of coronavirus

Tourists from an Air China flight from Beijing wear protective masks as they arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, Jan 26, 2020. REUTERS

US registers third coronavirus case

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.