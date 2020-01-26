China's Shantou city to ban cars, ships, people from entering from Jan 27
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jan 2020 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 11:36 AM BdST
China's coastal city of Shantou in Guangdong province, said on Sunday it would ban cars, ships and people from entering the city starting from Jan 27 to help prevent the spread of a coronavirus that broke out in Wuhan at end-2019.
Shantou, which is more than 800 km (500 miles) from Wuhan city in central China, also said it would suspend the operation of buses, taxis and ferries from 2pm on Sunday.
