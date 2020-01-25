Home > World

Xi holds politburo meeting on coronavirus, says China facing ‘grave situation’

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Jan 2020 07:52 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 07:52 PM BdST

Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying the country is facing a grave situation, held a politburo meeting on measures to fight a coronavirus outbreak concentrated in the central city of Wuhan, state television reported on Saturday.

The outbreak of the new virus has killed 41 people in China and has infected more than 1,300 globally, most of them in China.

Health workers in protective suits check the condition of a passenger on an airplane that just landed from Changsha, a city in a province neighbouring the centre of coronavirus outbreak Hubei province, in Shanghai, China January 25, 2020. Reuters

The country is facing a "grave situation" where the coronavirus is "accelerating its spread," Xi told the meeting, which took place on the Lunar New Year public holiday.

The TV report said resources and experts will be concentrated at designated hospitals for treatment of severe cases, with no treatment delayed due to cost, and supplies of materials to Hubei province and its capital Wuhan to be guaranteed.

Information disclosure on the virus outbreak must be accurate, prompt and transparent, CCTV said.

