Virus anxieties cast shadow over Year of the Rat festivities
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2020 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 04:12 PM BdST
Chinese communities in Australia and New Zealand were among the first to greet the Year of the Rat on Saturday but Lunar New Year celebrations globally were marred by anxieties about the virus outbreak that has disrupted festivities in China.
Sydney, home to a large and growing Chinese population, started its Lunar New Year festivities in subdued fashion after China cancelled many large-scale celebrations of the holiday on concerns about the coronavirus, which has also reached Australia.
Australia's largest city welcomed the year with golden rats statues set up at the entrance to its downtown Chinatown precinct.
"We don't know if quite as many people will come this year because of the coronavirus and I'd like to especially acknowledge Wuhan city government," Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said, referring to the central Chinese city considered the epicentre of the virus.
One hundred community Lunar New Year events are billed across Sydney until Feb 11, including dragon boat races and the annual lunar lantern display. The festivities last year attracted 1.5 million people.
Australia confirmed its first four cases of the virus on Saturday, joining France, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore and other countries outside of China that have reported infections.
The death toll from the outbreak in China has reached 41 while more than 1,300 people have been infected globally.
For China's 1.4 billion people, the holiday is the most important and millions travel thousands of miles back to their hometowns to gather with family and friends.
To control the spread of the virus, authorities closed part of the Great Wall and suspended public transport in many cities, stranding millions.
Chinese state television's traditional Lunar New Year extravaganza on Friday paid tribute to the people of Wuhan and to medical staff fighting the coronavirus crisis, urging them on to victory in the battle to defeat the outbreak.
Many events, such as making offerings at temples, wandering around at outdoor festival fairs, and even family reunion dinners at restaurants have been cancelled as public gatherings were discouraged.
Young people posted on social media appeals to reduce family gatherings or to at least wear masks when greeting one another with New Year's wishes, which is typically seen as disrespectful in the Chinese culture.
In Wuhan, the most affected city, the mood was nervous.
"There's so much news, so much data, every 10 minutes there's an update, it's frightening, especially for people like us in a severely hit area," Lily Jin, 30, a resident of the city, told Reuters.
The concerns surrounding the Lunar New Year festivities are not confined to China.
Zhao Xiaoli, a tour guide from Eastern China's Anhui province said while visiting Thailand for the celebrations that precautions have been taken.
"(We have advised tourists to) avoid crowded places, take care of personal hygiene, and go to see a doctor immediately if they show symptoms of flu, fever and coughs," he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- HK leader declares virus emergency, halts official visits to mainland China
- China virus remains severe, medical supplies very tight
- China's Wuhan city to ban non-essential vehicles in downtown from Jan 26
- Two Rohingya women killed as Myanmar army shells village: MP
- Australia confirms first case of coronavirus as protective masks sell out
- Doctor at hospital in China's Hubei province dies from coronavirus
- Malaysia confirms first cases of coronavirus infection
- US says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike
- Trump impeachment prosecutor, Adam Schiff, is becoming Exhibit A in president's defense
- China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide
Most Read
- BNP mayor candidates pay respects at Annisul Huq’s grave
- RAB destroys four poppy fields in Bandarban
- Malik's 58 guides Pakistan to victory against Bangladesh in first T20
- China heads into Lunar New Year on shutdown as virus spreads to Europe
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi appears ‘frustrated’ with pace of ACC probe
- Bangladesh post 141 against Pakistan in first T20
- US says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike
- Man, 26, shoots parents and four other family members dead in Germany
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- Hasina, new AL commitee pay tribute to Bangabandhu in Tungiparha