Strong earthquake strikes eastern Turkey, four dead
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2020 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 02:04 AM BdST
A powerful earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday, killing four people and damaging buildings near the epicentre of the tremor, which was also felt in several neighbouring countries.
The quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said four people were killed in what he described as a serious earthquake - two in the eastern province of Elazig and two more in the neighbouring province of Malatya.
The quake's epicentre was in Elazig province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of the capital, Ankara. Turkish aid organisations said they were sending teams to affected areas.
The quake struck in a remote, relatively sparsely populated area and it could take some time for authorities to find out the full extent of damage.
State media in neighbouring Syria and Iran both reported the earthquake was felt in those countries. Local media in Lebanon said the cities of Beirut and Tripoli also felt the quake.
Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck the western city of Izmit, 90 km (55 miles) southeast of Istanbul. About 500,000 people were made homeless.
In 2011 an earthquake struck the eastern city of Van and town of Ercis, some 100 km (60 miles) to the north, killing at least 523 people.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike
- Man, 26, shoots parents and four other family members dead in Germany
- Nepal confirms first case of new coronavirus
- Pence to Pope Francis: 'You have made me a hero'
- 'No, No America': Iraq protesters demand expulsion of US troops
- China shuts part of Great Wall as virus toll hits 26
- Australia bushfires contribute to big rise in global CO2 levels: UK's Met Office
- Mexican security forces detain 800 Central American migrants
- China shuts down transport, temples as virus death toll rises to 25
- Singapore ramps up virus fight, reviving memories of SARS pandemic
Most Read
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- Justice Shamsuddin files complaint against Tabith over ‘Singapore firm’
- World Court ruling breathes new hope into Rohingya - end of persecution
- Bangladesh Biman plane hijacker Polash acted alone: police probe
- China must seek justice for Rohingya to emerge as a global leader: Yanghee Lee
- WHO says 'bit too early' to declare coronavirus a global emergency
- BNP mayor candidates pay respects at Annisul Huq’s grave
- Saudi Arabia denies case of coronavirus infection
- World Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from acts of genocide
- Government cancels Daily Sangram enlistment for glorifying war criminal