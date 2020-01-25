Strong earthquake strikes eastern Turkey, four dead

The quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said four people were killed in what he described as a serious earthquake - two in the eastern province of Elazig and two more in the neighbouring province of Malatya.

The quake's epicentre was in Elazig province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of the capital, Ankara. Turkish aid organisations said they were sending teams to affected areas.

The quake struck in a remote, relatively sparsely populated area and it could take some time for authorities to find out the full extent of damage.

State media in neighbouring Syria and Iran both reported the earthquake was felt in those countries. Local media in Lebanon said the cities of Beirut and Tripoli also felt the quake.

Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck the western city of Izmit, 90 km (55 miles) southeast of Istanbul. About 500,000 people were made homeless.

In 2011 an earthquake struck the eastern city of Van and town of Ercis, some 100 km (60 miles) to the north, killing at least 523 people.