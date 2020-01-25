Home > World

China's Wuhan to build second designated hospital to treat coronavirus patients

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Jan 2020 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 04:07 PM BdST

China's Wuhan city, the centre of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, will build a second dedicated hospital to treat patients, state media the People's Daily reported on Saturday.

Construction of hospital, designed to have 1,300 beds, is scheduled to be completed in half a month.

Construction has started on the first dedicated hospital and is due to be finished by Feb 3.

The virus outbreak has killed 41 and infected more than 1,300 globally.

