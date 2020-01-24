Mexican security forces detain 800 Central American migrants
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2020 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 05:12 PM BdST
Mexican authorities on Thursday adopted tougher measures against Central American migrants, detaining 800 of them who had entered Mexico illegally from Guatemala intending to reach the border with the United States.
Mexico is under intense pressure from US President Donald Trump to contain mass movements of migrants, most of them from Central America, who have been crossing through Mexico on their way to the US border.
The National Migration Institute (INM) said it had transferred 800 migrants, some of them unaccompanied minors, to immigration centers where they would be given food, medical attention and shelter.
If their legal status cannot be resolved, they will be returned to their home countries. The INM also said it was looking for another 200 migrants who had remained in the area.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China shuts down transport, temples as virus death toll rises to 25
- Singapore ramps up virus fight, reviving memories of SARS pandemic
- US imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions on two people, six companies
- 'This is an emergency in China' says WHO, as virus death toll rises to 18
- WHO says 'bit too early' to declare coronavirus a global emergency
- Singapore confirms first case of new China virus, another likely
- Canadian waterbomber plane crashes while fighting Australia bushfires, three dead
- Germany bans neo-Nazi group Combat 18, launches raids
- Highest UN court can tell states what to do - but not enforce
- Putin's political shake-up backed by Russian parliament in initial vote
Most Read
- World Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from acts of genocide
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- E-passport era begins in Bangladesh
- Bangla Academy names 10 winners of 2019 literature awards
- Intel appoints Bangladeshi-American Dr Omar Ishrak as board chairman
- Saudi Arabia denies case of coronavirus infection
- Justice Shamsuddin files complaint against Tabith over ‘Singapore firm’
- UGC introduces combined entrance tests at public universities
- ICJ ruling on Myanmar Rohingya a victory for humanity, says Bangladesh
- World Court ruling breathes new hope into Rohingya - end of persecution