Mexican security forces detain 800 Central American migrants

Mexico is under intense pressure from US President Donald Trump to contain mass movements of migrants, most of them from Central America, who have been crossing through Mexico on their way to the US border.

The National Migration Institute (INM) said it had transferred 800 migrants, some of them unaccompanied minors, to immigration centers where they would be given food, medical attention and shelter.

If their legal status cannot be resolved, they will be returned to their home countries. The INM also said it was looking for another 200 migrants who had remained in the area.