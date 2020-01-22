Home > World

Rohingya refugees pray for justice as court to rule in genocide case

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Jan 2020 09:33 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2020 09:38 PM BdST

Previous Next
Rohingya refugees who fled persecution and violence in Myanmar are praying for justice as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague prepares to deliver an initial verdict on Thursday in a genocide case filed against Myanmar.

More than 730,000 Muslim Rohingya fled an army offensive in Myanmar's Rakhine state in 2017. The United Nations says gang rapes and mass killings were carried out with "genocidal intent". Hundreds of villages were burned to the ground and later razed. Myanmar denies the charges of genocide.

Gambia has asked the ICJ to order "provisional measures" to prevent more harm, a first step in a legal case that is expected to run for years. It has also asked judges to order Myanmar to ensure any evidence of atrocities is preserved.

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks in front of the judges on the second day of hearings in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands December 11, 2019. Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks in front of the judges on the second day of hearings in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands December 11, 2019. Reuters

At the world's largest refugee camp in Bangladesh, where the Rohingya who fled are settled, many hope for a ruling in their favour after years of persecution.

"The Burmese (Myanmar) government and the army tried to wipe out the entire Rohingya community. We want justice," said 30-year-old refugee Nurul Amin, who fled to Bangladesh with his pregnant wife during the 2017 army crackdown.

Mohammed Zubair, a 19-year-old teacher living in the camps, said Myanmar "must be held accountable for the horrific crimes".

"We saw so many people killed before our eyes. All we could do was run while our villages were burnt down," he said.

The refugees have urged Bangladesh authorities to restore internet connectivity in the camps - curtailed due to what the Bangladesh government says are security concerns - so they can watch the court deliver its verdict.

"ONLY JUSTICE CAN HEAL OUR WOUNDS"

The Rohingya are demanding to be allowed to return to their homes in Myanmar in safe and secure conditions.

Buddhist majority Myanmar says its forces have been waging a counter-terrorism operation against an armed insurgency in Rakhine state. Myanmar also says the UN court should have no jurisdiction on the issue and views its interventions as a violation of its national sovereignty.

A Myanmar government-appointed panel established to probe allegations of abuses against the Rohingya said on Monday it had found no evidence of genocide. Rohingya leaders branded the probe a "whitewash".

The quest for justice has been an intensely emotional one for many refugees at the camps who said they saw their family members killed.

"The killers of my son must all be punished," said 65-year-old refugee Nur Alam, whose son was allegedly shot dead by a Myanmar soldier. "Only justice can heal our wounds."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Iran could withdraw from 2015 nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO: A woman with mask passes by thermal screening point at international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Jan 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Coronavirus death toll hits 9 in China

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, US, Jun 19, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi involved in hacking of Bezos' phone: UN

India's SC gives govt more time to explain CAA

A rescue worker walks past a notice about new coronavirus that has broken out in China, at a hospital where a Chinese woman, who flew from Wuhan, China, and has been confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus, is isolated, in Incheon, South Korea, January 20, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

Coronavirus tests Chinese Communist Party’s transparency

House Managers Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep Jerry Nadler (D-NY) walk to the Senate Floor for the start of the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump in Washington, US, Jan 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F Calvert

Senate blocks bids to add evidence to Trump trial

FILE PHOTO: An emergency sign points to the entrance to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California, US March 23, 2017. Reuters

US reports first coronavirus case

File Photo: The Tor-M1 anti-aircraft defense system is displayed in a military parade to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran September 22, 2009. Reuters

Iran confirms it fired 2 missiles

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.