Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan rises to six

Published: 21 Jan 2020 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 05:10 PM BdST

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to six in China's central city of Wuhan as of Jan 20, the city's mayor told state television.

A total of 258 cases had been confirmed in the city by the end of Monday, Zhou Xianwang said in an interview.

Separately, China's eastern Zhejiang provincial health authority said a total of five cases of new coronavirus were confirmed as of noon Jan 21.

