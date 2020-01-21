Britain's Prince Harry arrives in Canada

Harry was shown arriving on Vancouver Island by Sky News, just days after striking a deal with Queen Elizabeth and senior royals that will see him and his wife Meghan exit official roles to seek an independent future.

Buckingham Palace and the queen said on Saturday that Harry and Meghan would no longer be working members of Britain’s monarchy, no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles and would now pay their own way in life, freeing them to forge new careers in Canada and the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, spent six weeks in Canada at the end of last year before returning to Britain. Their first official engagement of 2020 was to visit Canada House to thank consular staff for what they said had been an “unbelievable” welcome.

Meghan returned to Canada on Jan. 10.