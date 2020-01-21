Home > World

Australia’s wild weather: First fires, now baseball-size hail

   

Published: 21 Jan 2020 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 03:28 PM BdST

It was the latest wild turn in this most extreme of Australian summers.

Large hailstones have rained down on Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra over the past two days, destroying vehicles, punching holes in roofs and blanketing the lawn in front of Parliament.

Suddenly, a season of suffocating heat, bone-dry skies and voracious fires has given way in southeastern Australia to widespread thunderstorms. Skies once darkened by smoke are now brooding with clouds and rain — at least for a few days.

Hailstones were as large as baseballs. Wind gusts topped 70 mph. In some areas, an inch of rain fell in just 30 minutes. A few places experienced flash flooding. Thousands of people were left without power.

But other images from the region, including a wall of dust that swept rural New South Wales, offered a dramatic reminder that Australia’s drought — and the devastating wildfires it has fed — are far from over.

The rain began late last week, delighting Australians seeking solace after a year that was the hottest and driest on record. Actor Russell Crowe shared images on Twitter of his farm in New South Wales, which had been ravaged by fire but was now turning green.

Dozens of fires are still burning, some out of control, in New South Wales and Victoria. In Canberra, emergency workers who had been preparing to fight fires were ordered back to the city after more than 1,000 homes lost power.

In the northeastern state of Queensland, 19,000 customers lost electricity because of high winds.

Two tourists climbing a metal staircase in the Blue Mountains were struck by lightning, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. Both were in a hospital in stable condition.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that the storms would continue for the next few days. Hot and windy conditions are expected to return to many parts of New South Wales later this week.

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A detention camp for women and children who fled areas controlled by the Islamic State group, in Kurdish controlled northern Syria, March 28, 2019. The New York Times

IS wife's return divides Norway govt

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves BC Supreme Court for a lunch break during the first day of her extradition hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jan 20, 2020. REUTERS

Huawei CFO’s lawyer blasts US extradition case

A view of golfball-sized hail after a hail storm at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Jan 20, 2020. REUTERS

Australia: First fires, now baseball-size hail

Reps Hakeem Jeffries, left, and Adam Schiff walk with other House impeachment managers to do a walkthrough of the Senate floor and their office space on the Senate side of the Capitol they will use during the impeachment trial of PresidentTrump in Washington on Monday, Jan 20, 2020. The New York Times

Sen McConnell floats Trump trial rules

BBC's Director General Hall to step down

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and his girlfriend TV presenter Lauren Sanchez pose after arriving at a company event in Mumbai, India, Jan 16, 2020. REUTERS

How Africa’s richest woman exploited Angola's wealth

China struggles in new diplomatic role

Holocaust survivor Artemis Miron, 91, holds a family photograph during an interview with Reuters in Kfar Saba, Israel Jan 5, 2020. REUTERS

‘I stayed alive to tell’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.