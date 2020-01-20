Home > World

Meghan's father accuses daughter of 'cheapening' UK's royal family

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Jan 2020 12:01 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2020 12:01 PM BdST

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, accused his daughter of "cheapening" the British royal family in part of an interview released a day after Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife would no longer be working members of the monarchy.

The palace announced on Saturday that the couple would no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles and would pay their own way in life. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the whole country wished them "the very best" with the new arrangement.

"As I said before ... I was sure that the royal family, which has been around a very long time, will find a way forward," Johnson told Sky News in Germany, where he was attending a summit on Libya.

The monarchy was thrown into turmoil earlier this month when Harry and his American former actress wife announced that they wanted to reduce their official duties and spend more time in North America.

Saturday's announcement from the palace followed discussions in recent days between Queen Elizabeth, her family and officials over how this would work in practice for Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38.

Thomas Markle told Channel 5 news in a documentary that he believed Meghan was tossing away "every girl's dream".

"It's disappointing because she actually got every girl's dream. Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away, for, it looks like she's tossing that away for money," he said.

The interview was filmed after the couple's announcement that they would step back as senior members of the royal family. Channel 5 released part of the interview on Sunday and said the full documentary would air "in the coming weeks".

'LOST SOULS'

Thomas Markle described the royal family as "one of the greatest long-living institutions ever", saying that when Meghan married Harry in May 2018 they took an obligation "to be part of the royals and to represent the royals".

"This is like one of the greatest long-living institutions ever," he said. "They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, they're making it shabby ... They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown of it now. It is something that is ridiculous, they shouldn't be doing this."

Thomas Markle and his daughter have been estranged since her marriage to Harry.

Earlier this month, the Mail on Sunday newspaper submitted its defence to court action by Meghan over the publication of a private letter she sent to her father.

Thomas Markle said he did not expect Meghan to get in contact.

"I can't see her reaching out to me, especially now ... or Harry for that matter, but I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point," he said.

"I don't know what they're looking for. I don't think they know what they are looking for."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File picture of travellers boarding a train in China as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China Jan 10, 2020. REUTERS

China reports 130 new deadly virus cases

Iran aims to examine downed plane's black boxes

Libyan commander's forces choke oil flows

A photo of then-commanding officer of Guantánamo Bay Naval Base Capt John Nettleton, during a ceremony at the base in 2014. The New York Times

The mystery of a death at Guantánamo Bay

Facebook sorry for China leader rude name gaffe

Fire at Czech disabilities home kills 8

Father accuses Meghan of 'cheapening' UK's royal family

Volunteers organise supplies for people affected by wildfires at a makeshift donation centre in Conjola Park, Australia, Jan 5, 2020. An outpouring of generosity from around the world in response to the fire crisis has presented new challenges for the country more accustomed to handing out largess to needier nations than to being the recipient of it. The New York Times

Donations are pouring into Australia. Now what?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.