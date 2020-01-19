Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani's last minutes before death
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2020 12:01 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 12:01 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump gave a minute-to-minute account of the US drone strikes that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in remarks to a Republican fund-raising dinner on Friday night, according to audio obtained by CNN.
With his typical dramatic flourish, Trump recounted the scene as he monitored the strikes from the White House Situation Room when Soleimani was killed.
The president spoke in a ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, at a Republican event that raised $10 million for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and for the Republican National Committee.
Reporters were not allowed in for the event. CNN said it obtained an audio recording of Trump's remarks. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Jan. 3 killing of Soleimani at Baghdad airport prompted Iran to retaliate with missile strikes against US forces in Iraq days later and almost triggered a broad war between the two countries.
"They're together sir," Trump said military officials told him. "Sir, they have two minutes and 11 seconds. No emotion. 'Two minutes and 11 seconds to live, sir. They're in the car, they're in an armored vehicle. Sir, they have approximately one minute to live, sir. Thirty seconds. Ten, 9, 8 ...' "
"Then all of a sudden, boom," he said. "'They're gone, sir. Cutting off.'"
"I said, where is this guy?" Trump continued. "That was the last I heard from him."
It was the most detailed account that Trump has given of the drone strike, which has drawn criticism from some US lawmakers because neither the president nor his advisers have provided public information to back up their statements that Soleimani presented an "imminent" threat to Americans in the region.
CNN said that in the audio, Trump did not repeat that Soleimani was an imminent threat. Trump said Soleimani was "saying bad things about our country" before the strike, which led to his decision to authorise his killing.
"How much of this shit do we have to listen to?" Trump asked in the audio. "How much are we going to listen to?"
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Canada offers compensation to families of victims of plane downed in Iran
- Births in China fall to lowest level in nearly six decades
- Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi
- China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday
- French strikers shut down the Louvre, setting a new target in a pension fight
- Putin and the art of stepping down gracefully while keeping his grip on power
- Trump says Iran's Khamenei 'should be very careful with his words'
- Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team
- Indian general talks of ‘deradicalisation camps’ for Kashmiris
- Hold the phone, Sydney … It’s raining
Most Read
- Rajshahi beat Khulna by 21 runs to clinch Bangabandhu BPL
- EC bows down to pressure, changes Dhaka polling day for Saraswati Puja
- Second phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins in Tongi
- Bogura MP Abdul Mannan dies at 66
- 3 of a family die in Jashore car crash
- Defiant councillor candidates in Dhaka give Awami League, BNP headache
- Russia: Iran was spooked by reports of US F-35s when it downed airliner
- SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote
- A common charger for all phones? The European Union is on the case
- Indian general talks of ‘deradicalisation camps’ for Kashmiris