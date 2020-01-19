Home > World

Britain's Harry and Meghan will no longer be working members of royal family –palace

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Jan 2020 01:13 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 01:15 AM BdST

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's royal family and they will not use their "royal highness" titles as they embark on a more independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement, referring to the couple's baby son.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

The queen added that she was "particularly proud" of how Meghan became one of the family.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/File Photo

Harry, 35, and his American wife, former actress Meghan, 38, sparked a crisis in the British monarchy this month by announcing they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.

In recent days, the queen and her family have been working out with officials how this stepping back will work in practice.

The palace said Harry and Meghan will no longer receive public funds and they will repay money spent on the refurbishment of their cottage at Windsor, west of London.

The changes will come into effect in the spring of this year, the palace said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan 18, 2020. REUTERS.

Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road

Flowers and candles are placed in front of the portraits of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines plane that was shot down by Iran, at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine Jan 11, 2020. REUTERS

Canada offers compensation to Iran crash victims' families

International travellers arrive at John F Kennedy international airport in New York City, US, Feb 4, 2017. The United States is screening visitors from Wuhan, China at JFK and at airports in Los Angeles and San Francisco for people who may have symptoms of a new virus. REUTERS

China reports more new virus cases

Babies hold Chinese flags in their strollers in Beijing, Oct 1, 2019, as China celebrates 70 years of Communist Party rule. The number of babies born in China last year fell to a nearly six-decade low, exacerbating a looming demographic crisis that is set to reshape the world’s most populous nation and threaten its economic vitality. The New York Times

China’s birthrate hits historic low

FILE -- Protesters in Srinagar, the capital of the disputed Kashmir region of India, Sept. 13, 2019. Gen. Bipin Rawat, India's top military commander, set off shock waves by suggesting that Kashmiris could be shipped off to “deradicalization camps” in public remarks on Jan. 16, 2020. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

Indian general talks of ‘deradicalisation camps’ for Kashmiris

Striking workers block the entry at the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris as France faces its 44th consecutive day of strikes January 17, 2020. REUTERS

French strikers shut down the Louvre

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with head of the Federal Taxation Service Mikhail Mishustin in Sochi, Russia November 20, 2018. Picture taken November 20, 2018. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolskiy/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin and the art of stepping down

US President Donald Trump and his son Barron board Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, January 17, 2020. REUTERS

Trump hits back at Iran's Khameini

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.