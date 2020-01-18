Home > World

Trump says Iran's Khamenei 'should be very careful with his words'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Jan 2020 10:51 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2020 10:51 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be very careful about what he says after Khamenei harshly criticised the United States in a Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.


“The so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe,” Trump said in a tweet.

“Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!”

 

