Trump says Iran's Khamenei 'should be very careful with his words'
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jan 2020 10:51 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2020 10:51 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be very careful about what he says after Khamenei harshly criticised the United States in a Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.
“The so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe,” Trump said in a tweet.
“Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!”
The so-called “Supreme Leader” of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team
- Indian general talks of ‘deradicalisation camps’ for Kashmiris
- Hold the phone, Sydney … It’s raining
- Russia: Iran was spooked by reports of US F-35s when it downed airliner
- UK will not automatically deport EU nationals after Brexit: Verhofstadt
- Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticized president
- As China’s Xi visits Myanmar, ethnic groups rue 'disrespectful' investment
- Iran can take fight beyond its borders, Khamenei says after US strike, unrest
- Eleven US troops injured in Jan 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq
- Reducing fire, and cutting carbon emissions, the Aboriginal way
Most Read
- Russia: Iran was spooked by reports of US F-35s when it downed airliner
- Deal signed for construction of Dhaka airport’s third terminal
- Rajshahi beat Khulna by 21 runs to clinch Bangabandhu BPL
- Second phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins in Tongi
- Khamenei: Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God'
- Eleven US troops injured in Jan 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq
- Hasina meets policymakers at PMO to prop up stock market
- Grameenphone appoints Yasir Azman as new CEO
- AL not opposed to a change of Dhaka voting day: Quader
- Indian general talks of ‘deradicalisation camps’ for Kashmiris