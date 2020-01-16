Russia's ruling party approves Mishustin as PM
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jan 2020 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 01:23 PM BdST
Russia's ruling party, United Russia, on Thursday unanimously approved Mikhail Mishustin's candidacy as prime minister ahead of a formal parliamentary vote, Anastasia Kashevarova, an aide to parliament's speaker said on social media.
Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, is expected to vote on Mishustin's candidacy later on Thursday. United Russia has a majority in the Duma.
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed constitutional changes the day before that would give him scope to extend his grip on power after leaving the presidency, and picked Mishustin as prime minister after Dmitry Medvedev and his cabinet stepped down.
More stories
