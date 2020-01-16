Girl buried under Pakistan avalanche for 18 hours is found alive
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jan 2020 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 06:00 PM BdST
A 12-year-old girl was found alive on Tuesday after being buried for 18 hours when an avalanche in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir engulfed the family house, her mother said on Wednesday.
Samina Bibi recalled screaming and shouting for help as she lay trapped in a room under the snow.
The death toll from Monday’s avalanches in Pakistan’s Neelum Valley, in the Himalayan region disputed by Pakistan and India, rose to 74, according to Pakistani officials, as rescuers continued to recover bodies.
Samina was one of the lucky ones. “I thought I would die there,” she told Reuters from a hospital bed in Muzaffarabad, where she and dozens of other injured people were receiving treatment after being airlifted out of the avalanche area.
For Samina’s mother, Shahnaz Bibi, who lost a son and another daughter, the rescue was nothing short of a miracle. After being pulled out of the snow earlier, Shahnaz said she and her brother, Irshad Ahmad, had given up hope of finding Samina alive.
Samina said she could not sleep while she waited to be rescued. Her leg was fractured and blood was oozing from her mouth.
For the family, the disaster happened very fast. “We didn’t hear a rumble,” Shahnaz said, recalling the moments before the avalanche buried the three-storey house where she and her family were sheltering with others from the village. At least 18 of them died.
Samina and her family were huddled round a fire when the avalanche hit. “It happened in the blink of an eye,” said Shahnaz.
Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said the total number of deaths in snow-hit areas in Pakistan over the last couple of days had jumped to 100. More heavy snowfall is expected in the region from Friday.
Another 10 people were killed in the Indian part of the Kashmir valley.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947. In 2012, an avalanche engulfed a Pakistani army headquarters near the Indian border, killing at least 124 soldiers and 11 civilians.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China’s Xi to tie up Belt and Road deals in ‘historic’ Myanmar visit
- Girl buried under Pakistan avalanche for 18 hours is found alive
- UK's Prince Harry to appear in public for first time since royal split
- Malaysia talks to India over palm curbs as wider trade spat looms
- Russia's ruling party approves Mishustin as PM
- US House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate, approving managers
- Russian premier resigns, as Putin calls for constitutional overhaul
- Putin proposes power shift to parliament and PM, in possible hint on own future
- Rights group denounces Japan envoy for "disturbing" comments on Myanmar Rohingya
- Human Rights Watch report blasts China as its chief barred from Hong Kong
Most Read
- Deal signed for construction of Dhaka airport’s third terminal
- Grameenphone appoints Yasir Azman as new CEO
- Russian premier resigns, as Putin calls for constitutional overhaul
- Saudi society is changing. Just take a look at these coffeehouses
- Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh
- Do Dhaka voters care about the winner or what the candidates are promising?
- BNP mayor candidate Ishraque to stand trial in ACC case
- Rights group denounces Japan envoy for "disturbing" comments on Myanmar Rohingya
- Accord, BGMEA sign deal on transition council for sustainability
- Call in parliament for Hasina’s intervention to rescue sinking stock market